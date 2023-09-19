We are Local
Sarpy County completes transfer of operations to new correctional facility

The new Sarpy County Jail is officially open.
The new Sarpy County Jail is officially open.(Kessler Photography/DLR Group)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s new correctional center is officially open.

The new facility is now operational, and inmates and staff have been moved to the building at the corner of 84th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion.

First-appearance hearings will be held in the secure courtroom on-site. The jail’s phone number and address on the existing campus have changed. The new address is listed as 1206 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion (mail may be sent to this address with the inmate’s name). The new phone number is listed as (402) 949-3369.

Map of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center.
Map of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center.(Sarpy County)

The jail kiosk, open 24/7, is located inside the “Bonding/Release” entrance. Bond may be posted using cash or card. Family members can also place money in an inmate’s account for them to purchase phone time or commissary items.

The facility includes a space for rehab programming and a behavioral health unit. The center will also house the state’s first forensic psychiatry fellowship to treat inmates with mental illness.

Visitation will resume beginning Thursday, Sept. 21. All visitations will be via video, whether remote or on-site.

Crews broke ground on the facility in April of 2021.

