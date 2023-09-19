We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County authorities: Shooting report a false alarm

Tense moments Tuesday morning in a Papillion neighborhood turned out to be a misunderstanding.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Some tense moments Tuesday morning in a Papillion neighborhood after officers responded to a shots fired call.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in Papillion’s Eagle Ridge subdivision. Papillion and La Vista police officers, along with Sarpy County deputies and the SWAT team, quickly swarmed the scene.

“A neighbor in the area saw a vehicle pull into a residence, and then shortly after a male party entered the residence, he heard what he thought was four shots fired,” said Papillion Police Lt. Jerry Prazan.

Police were able to contact the person inside, who willfully exited the home. Police then searched the house, but never found any evidence of a shooting or guns.

“We believe it was a mistaken identity type thing,” Prazan said. “It may have been construction noise in the area mistaken for gunfire.”

In this case the incident was no big deal -- but it did give law enforcement some real-time training that could later prove valuable.

“We treat everything as if it’s a serious incident until we learn otherwise, but it all worked out in this situation,” Prazan said.

Because several different agencies are called in for potentially serious incidents, it’s important that they get the opportunity to work as a team when it really counts.

“We have a combined SWAT team (in Sarpy County), so we’ll use whatever resources are on duty at the time to get the situation taken care of,” Prazan said.

Officers also immediately called for a lockout at Rumsey Station Elementary just a block away, while they determined any potential dangers.

“If we have somebody run from a scene and there’s a school near, that might be a place where they want to go into,” Prazan said. “We try to get that done as soon as we can.”

The original caller thought he had heard gunfire in this quiet neighborhood and called it in. Prazan said it was the right thing to do.

“We never discourage people from reporting,” he said. “We would rather they report and have it turn out this way than have it not reported and then become more serious than it needed to be.”

No one was hurt, and no arrests were made.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Fatal Crash
Man killed in crash south of Blair

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a dining center on the University of...
LFR responds to fire at University of Nebraska-Lincoln dining center
Chemical Explosion near North Platte at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard
Investigators: Explosion at Union Pacific western Nebraska railyard appears accidental
Warm and breezy for Tuesday evening, still feeling like Summer Wednesday. Storm chances...
Summer warmth continues, watching weekend storm chances
Nolan King has been sentenced to 19 years in prison on a manslaughter charge.
Omaha man sentenced on manslaughter charge
Ron Hug answered criticism from some activists who say a Latino person should hold the District...
Ron Hug takes over District 4 seat on Omaha City Council