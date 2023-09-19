Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning spotty shower then more fall warmth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few lucky people on the Iowa side of the river are waking up to some spotty showers and storms. Some of those will linger and redevelop at times the rest of the morning but they won’t be all that widespread. Don’t be surprised by an isolated shower in the metro and to the south and east but many of us will miss out.

Tuesday Rain (WOWT)

Later this afternoon we’ll get enough clearing to warm into the upper 80s once again. That will happen with a bit of a south breeze and the same low dew points of yesterday.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’re going to keep highs in the 80s right through the rest of the week leading up to the weekend storm system that still has quite a bit of uncertainty.

5 Day Highs (WOWT)

Starting Friday lasting through Sunday there are several opportunities for rain and storms to pass through the area. There is quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the timing of the weekend rain at this point but a slow moving storm system will try to bring several rounds through the area. Impacts to your Saturday plans in Lincoln are possible. It will be warm and comfortable between any rounds of rain and storms Friday & Saturday. Sunday will be the cooler day for sure.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

