Pillen, Reynolds sign letter to White House calling for immigration action

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a joint governor’s letter to President Joe Biden regarding the southern U.S. border on Tuesday.

Pillen, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and 24 other U.S. governors signed a letter to the White House requesting that the president “addresses the crisis at the southern border,” and “provides accurate information on border crossings.”

“Every state is a border state, and this crisis transcends partisan politics,” Pillen said in a press release. “President Biden and the federal government have turned a blind eye to the surge of crossings of illegal drugs, weapons, and human trafficking happening at our border.”

The letter calls on the Biden Administration to update states on the precise locations to which migrants are being relocated, as well as statistics on asylum success rates and deportations.

The move comes just weeks after Pillen, Reynolds, and two other Republican governors joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the border to assess the current state of immigration.

In August, Pillen sent more than 60 Nebraska National Guard soldiers to assist in securing the southern U.S. border.

