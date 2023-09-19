Omaha man sentenced to prison in connection with 2022 Old Market assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge sentenced a man to prison for his role in a 2022 assault in Omaha’s Old Market.

Nolan King, 23, fatally assaulted 41-year-old Rodney Pettit at the Parliament Pub on February 5, 2022 with a glass bottle.

Pettit died two days after the attack.

Douglas County District Court Judge J. Russell Derr sentenced King to 19 to 20 years in prison.

Nolan King (Omaha Police Department)

King was convicted in July of manslaughter, meaning he killed Pettit unintentionally while committing an unlawful act. King was also convicted of use of a weapon (a bottle) to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.