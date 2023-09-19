We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha fire officials investigating cause of apartment blaze

Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a west Omaha apartment...
Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a west Omaha apartment building Monday evening.(WVVA NEWS)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a west Omaha apartment building Monday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 186th Street and West Dodge Hills Plaza around 5:19 p.m. Crews found smoke and flames on arrival coming from the second-story exterior of the building, and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes. Everyone inside the building had evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Fatal Crash
Man killed in crash south of Blair

Latest News

Nebraska unemployment holds steady in August, Iowa slightly up from July
First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of strong storms possible Saturday
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
4 more Iowa athletes plead guilty to underage gambling. Cases go on for six athletes with ISU ties