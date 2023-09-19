Omaha fire officials investigating cause of apartment blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a west Omaha apartment building Monday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 186th Street and West Dodge Hills Plaza around 5:19 p.m. Crews found smoke and flames on arrival coming from the second-story exterior of the building, and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes. Everyone inside the building had evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

