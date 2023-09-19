OFD: No injuries in Tuesday morning dumpster fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a dumpster blaze Tuesday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 24th and Fort streets just before 6:30 a.m. and found a large construction dumpster fully engulfed in flames that was communicating to a house. A “help wanted” call was made. Utilities were also called to the scene.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes. The home was vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

