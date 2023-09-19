We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska unemployment holds steady in August, Iowa slightly up from July

(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment held steady in August, while Iowa’s unemployment rose slightly.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, unemployment in the state remained unchanged from July, holding steady at 2%.

Nebraska is the sixth-lowest state in terms of unemployment.

In neighboring Iowa, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in August, tying the rate from this time last year. Iowa’s labor force added 2,400 workers last month, dropping the state’s labor force participation rate by one-tenth of a percent to 68.7%.

Iowa’s unemployment ranked 20th in the nation in August, tied with Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The national unemployment rate for August was 3.8%, up three-tenths of a percent from July’s 3.5%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Fatal Crash
Man killed in crash south of Blair

Latest News

Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a west Omaha apartment...
Omaha fire officials investigating cause of apartment blaze
First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of strong storms possible Saturday
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
4 more Iowa athletes plead guilty to underage gambling. Cases go on for six athletes with ISU ties