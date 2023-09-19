Nebraska unemployment holds steady in August, Iowa slightly up from July

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment held steady in August, while Iowa’s unemployment rose slightly.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, unemployment in the state remained unchanged from July, holding steady at 2%.

Nebraska is the sixth-lowest state in terms of unemployment.

In neighboring Iowa, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in August, tying the rate from this time last year. Iowa’s labor force added 2,400 workers last month, dropping the state’s labor force participation rate by one-tenth of a percent to 68.7%.

Iowa’s unemployment ranked 20th in the nation in August, tied with Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The national unemployment rate for August was 3.8%, up three-tenths of a percent from July’s 3.5%.

