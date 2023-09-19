We are Local
Nebraska auditor alleges embezzlement by conservation agency

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office is looking into public funds that were allegedly funneled illegally to a food truck.

A southeast Nebraska conservation group is being accused of embezzlement and “egregious misuse of public funds,” according to Nebraska Auditor Mike Foley.

In a report filed Monday, Foley claims Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development moved money meant for the agency to a food truck known as “Arley’s.”

It was learned that the food truck was run by the now-former director of Five Rivers.

The report says that over a five-year span, around $220,000 of public money directed toward conservation efforts was instead spent on the food truck.

Now, it’s up to Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers to decide if the case warrants criminal prosecution.

