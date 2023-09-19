We are Local
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park

Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park neighborhood Monday night.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park neighborhood Monday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Happy Hollow Blvd. and Dodge Street around 8:42 p.m. Investigators found a 2006 Nissan Maxima was headed north on Happy Hollow when it drifted left and left the road. The car went down a grass embankment and struck a tree.

Medics transported the driver, 32-year-old Robert Lane, to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress; he died shortly after arrival. Police say Lane was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

