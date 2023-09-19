LFR responds to fire at University of Nebraska-Lincoln dining center
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a dining center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus on Tuesday.
LFR responded to the fire at the Harper/Schramm/Smith Dining Center near Salt Creek Roadway and N. 14th Street around 4:50 p.m.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department asks that students stay away from the area for the time being.
