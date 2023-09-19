We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it's been removed from the wrapper.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it’s recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard.

The company, which is based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it’s been removed from the wrapper. The machine has since been fixed.

Kraft Heinz said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints. In six cases, people said the issue caused gagging or choking, but no injuries or serious health issues have been reported, Kraft Heinz said.

The recall affects 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. Also included in the recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

Consumers who bought those products should not consume them and should return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or a refund, Kraft Heinz said. Consumers can also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Fatal Crash
Man killed in crash south of Blair

Latest News

With a hands-free law, drivers could be cited for holding their phone while driving.
Iowa law enforcement hoping for “hands free” bill in next legislative session
Ron Hug answered criticism from some activists who say a Latino person should hold the District...
New Omaha City Council District 4 representative addresses criticism
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy
North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
VIDEO EXTRA: North Bend superintendent talks about controversial photo