Douglas County Health Department conducting vaccine survey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department wants your input.
DCHD announced Tuesday that it’s conducting a vaccine survey.
The survey aims to inform the department on how it can better serve the community. Questions related to vaccine history, health provider preferences, and media consumption are included.
To fill out the survey, click here, or scan the QR code below.
