Douglas County District Court judge fined after changing plea

Omaha City Prosecutor previously downgraded DUI citation to reckless driving
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington(WOWT / State of Nebraska Judicial Branch)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge who had been cited for reckless driving has changed her plea.

Tressa Alioth of Bennington changed her plea from “not guilty” to “no contest” in court Monday. The plea was for a count of reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor. According to Nebraska law, it carries a penalty of 0-3 months in jail. Alioth was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

The judge was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, July 2 near 166th and Whitmore.

Alioth was appointed as District Court Judge by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in April 2021. She also spent 23 years as a deputy county attorney with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

