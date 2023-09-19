As deadline looms, homeless couple living in RV remains on vacant lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A one-week deadline set by property management and enforceable by Omaha Police has arrived for Shawna Brink and Richard Fordyce.

While the homeless couple living in their RVs received some help to temporarily move one of the vehicles to a lot closer to their storage unit, the other remains and they’re exhausted trying to find a way out of their situation.

“We’re not out here trying to ask for charity, we’re not, we were never here to loiter or take advantage or anything like that,” Shawna said. “We got stuck here. And I mean, I’ve got a mechanic friend who’s kind of been helping out, but with any vehicle, it’s one thing after another after another.”

6 News’ Mike McKnight explored the circumstances behind their homelessness and how they wound up in the parking lot behind a vacant Godfather’s Pizza on 90th Street near Blondo.

While Shawna was talking to 6 News, a woman who didn’t want to be identified arrived. She has been offering to help Shawna in any way she can, with no strings attached.

“We’ve had a couple of people that are real nice,” Shawna said. “Got a lovely lady who has volunteered to pay to have them towed and has volunteered to pay for us to stay somewhere for a month.”

Monday, Shawna was working through their next options.

As of Monday night, the other person who lives in a third trailer wasn’t around. But Shawna Richard and their dog have their own belongings and safety to worry about.

She said she’s hesitant to leave the R-Vs empty to seek help since they have been burglarized and vandalized in the past few weeks.

Richard said someone representing the management company that oversees the property came by to make sure they knew they had to leave.

He said he would be back Tuesday to check.

At that point, if they remain, the City may have to act on the call to evict the R-V owners and remove their property.

Shawna has set up a GoFundMe for anyone willing to help.

