We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

As deadline looms, homeless couple living in RV remains on vacant lot

A homeless couple living in RVs are scrambling to get their belongings moved before the city of Omaha moves them.
By Brent Weber
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A one-week deadline set by property management and enforceable by Omaha Police has arrived for Shawna Brink and Richard Fordyce.

While the homeless couple living in their RVs received some help to temporarily move one of the vehicles to a lot closer to their storage unit, the other remains and they’re exhausted trying to find a way out of their situation.

“We’re not out here trying to ask for charity, we’re not, we were never here to loiter or take advantage or anything like that,” Shawna said. “We got stuck here. And I mean, I’ve got a mechanic friend who’s kind of been helping out, but with any vehicle, it’s one thing after another after another.”

6 News’ Mike McKnight explored the circumstances behind their homelessness and how they wound up in the parking lot behind a vacant Godfather’s Pizza on 90th Street near Blondo.

While Shawna was talking to 6 News, a woman who didn’t want to be identified arrived. She has been offering to help Shawna in any way she can, with no strings attached.

“We’ve had a couple of people that are real nice,” Shawna said. “Got a lovely lady who has volunteered to pay to have them towed and has volunteered to pay for us to stay somewhere for a month.”

Monday, Shawna was working through their next options.

As of Monday night, the other person who lives in a third trailer wasn’t around. But Shawna Richard and their dog have their own belongings and safety to worry about.

She said she’s hesitant to leave the R-Vs empty to seek help since they have been burglarized and vandalized in the past few weeks.

Richard said someone representing the management company that oversees the property came by to make sure they knew they had to leave.

He said he would be back Tuesday to check.

At that point, if they remain, the City may have to act on the call to evict the R-V owners and remove their property.

Shawna has set up a GoFundMe for anyone willing to help.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder
Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday morning.
Omaha fire crews make quick work of Sunday morning house blaze
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Judy Krueger, 72
Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Nebraska Auditor Mike Foley alleges that a conservation group in southeast Nebraska has been...
Nebraska auditor says conservation group embezzled nearly $220k
The Omaha streetcar project is set to get underway this week, with utility work scheduled to...
Utility work to begin on Omaha streetcar route this week
The Omaha streetcar project is set to get underway this week, with utility work scheduled to...
Omaha streetcar route work beginning this week
Nebraska HC Matt Rhule announced that three different Huskers, two of them being RBs, are out...
Gabe Ervin, Rahmir Johnson out for season as Huskers prepare for Louisiana Tech