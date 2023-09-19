David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Summer warmth continues, watching weekend storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and a few storms brought a few locations some heavy rain this morning into the early afternoon. Those storms mainly to the east of the Omaha metro, and will move away from the area this evening. Behind those storms, warm and breezy weather is expected for the metro for the evening with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. That puts us more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds will be moving through at times, but we will stay dry. Temperatures should drop back into the upper 70s by 10pm with a light south breeze continuing.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday morning will bring more quiet weather with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. The southeast breeze will continue at 10 to 15mph, helping us to warm back up fairly quickly. Temperatures will be warming back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Perhaps a couple degrees cooler than what we have seen the past couple of days.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Partly sunny skies on Thursday along with that continued south breeze will keep us warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The weather pattern starts to become more active by Thursday evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the high plains to our north and west Thursday evening. Those storms will try to push our direction Thursday night. Right now it appears those storms will fall apart before reaching the Omaha area, but there is a slight chance that some of those storms make their way into eastern Nebraska by early Friday.

Weekend Storm Chances (WOWT)

A strong storm system will be taking shape over the Plains on Friday, increasing our storm chances as we approach the weekend. The initial round of storms will likely develop to our west Friday evening, and then try to move through the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially for central and western Nebraska. Some stronger storms may be left over as the line moves our way early Saturday. Conditions should dry out for the midday hours with temperatures warming back into the low and mid-80s.

Severe storm outlook for Friday (WOWT)

Another round of storms is possible Saturday evening, mainly in far eastern Nebraska into Iowa. There is a risk for severe weather with this round of storms as well. Stayed tuned for updates as the timing and location of these rounds of storms becomes clearer in the coming days.

