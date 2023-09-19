We are Local
Big Ten announces Nebraska men’s basketball conference schedule

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) drives towards the basket as Michigan guard Jett Howard...
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) drives towards the basket as Michigan guard Jett Howard (13) and center Hunter Dickinson (1) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten released its 2023-24 men’s basketball league schedule on Tuesday.

Huskers hoops will start league play the same way the football team did—in Minneapolis. Nebraska plays at Minnesota on Dec. 6, marking the seventh time in the last eight seasons that the Huskers open their conference schedule on the road.

The home Big Ten schedule begins with Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 10. The Huskers challenging home slate continues with Indiana on Jan. 3 and Purdue on January 9. Both programs were ranked in the AP Top 25 at the end of last season.

Nebraska will not host Iowa this season, but the Huskers will play the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 12.

To view Nebraska’s full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

