Big Ten announces Nebraska men’s basketball conference schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten released its 2023-24 men’s basketball league schedule on Tuesday.

Huskers hoops will start league play the same way the football team did—in Minneapolis. Nebraska plays at Minnesota on Dec. 6, marking the seventh time in the last eight seasons that the Huskers open their conference schedule on the road.

The home Big Ten schedule begins with Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 10. The Huskers challenging home slate continues with Indiana on Jan. 3 and Purdue on January 9. Both programs were ranked in the AP Top 25 at the end of last season.

Nebraska will not host Iowa this season, but the Huskers will play the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 12.

