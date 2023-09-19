We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

August traffic deaths on Nebraska roads down from July

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 18 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roadways in August.

The fatalities occurred in 16 crashes. Four of the 16 vehicle occupants killed did not wear seatbelts; five used seatbelts, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

16 of the fatalities occurred in rural locations. 12 occurred on other highways (excluding the interstate), and six on local roads. One fatality was a bicyclist; one death was a motorcyclist.

This time last year, NDOT reported 22 traffic deaths. 133 fatalities have been recorded in 2023 to date -- a 20% improvement from 2022′s 140, year-to-date. The number is below the 2019-2022 average, down by 15%.

Only 22 of the 112 vehicle occupants killed year-to-date were using seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Fatal Crash
Man killed in crash south of Blair

Latest News

Nebraska unemployment holds steady in August, Iowa slightly up from July
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
4 more Iowa athletes plead guilty to underage gambling. Cases go on for six athletes with ISU ties
Nebraska Auditor Mike Foley alleges that a conservation group in southeast Nebraska has been...
Nebraska auditor says conservation group embezzled nearly $220k
Nebraska auditor alleges embezzlement by conservation agency