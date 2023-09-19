August traffic deaths on Nebraska roads down from July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 18 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roadways in August.

The fatalities occurred in 16 crashes. Four of the 16 vehicle occupants killed did not wear seatbelts; five used seatbelts, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

16 of the fatalities occurred in rural locations. 12 occurred on other highways (excluding the interstate), and six on local roads. One fatality was a bicyclist; one death was a motorcyclist.

This time last year, NDOT reported 22 traffic deaths. 133 fatalities have been recorded in 2023 to date -- a 20% improvement from 2022′s 140, year-to-date. The number is below the 2019-2022 average, down by 15%.

Only 22 of the 112 vehicle occupants killed year-to-date were using seatbelts.

