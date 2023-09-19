We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of strong storms possible Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Saturday a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for multiple rounds of storms with severe potential moving through the area. It mostly focuses on the early morning and evening hours at this point but those time frames could easily shift as new model data becomes available.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Right now Saturday morning looks like it could start off with the leftover storms from the night before. That would mean a hail and wind threat from whatever holds together and makes it in from the west. The would travel west to east through this yellow shaded area.

Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)

The atmosphere will then recharge out ahead of a cold front that should move through sometime Saturday PM and develop a new round of storms. These would have the potential to be strong to severe with hail, wind and a couple tornadoes possible as well. This yellow shaded area is being monitored Saturday as of Tuesday morning. Ultimately the path of the morning storms will determine where the second round can develop.

Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)

Keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer as the time of these rounds can shift which would impact different events and parts of the day. It may also impact how many rounds are able to develop. There are many unknowns involved with this slow moving, complex storms system but it does appear the greatest impacts will happen sometime Saturday. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast for the 2:30 Husker game in Lincoln does include some storm chances, especially for the 2nd half of the game.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

