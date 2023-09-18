Thousands briefly without power in north-central Omaha
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District crews were working to fix an outage that was affecting about 7,000 customers as of 2:40 p.m. Monday.
OPPD said in an update on its website that the outage was first reported at 2:15 p.m. Areas impacted included:
- 1,428 customers from Bondesson to Ida streets, between 144th and 165th streets
- 1,359 customers from State to Fort streets, between 114th and 138th streets
- 2,265 customers from State Street to West Maple Road, between 144th Street and 161st Avenue Circle
- 1,741 customers from County Road to Hartman Avenue, between 96th and 138th streets
OPPD said a substation crew was conducting an on-site investigation. The power was restored to all but 69 of those customers by about 2:50 p.m., but OPPD was still working to determine the cause of the outage.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
