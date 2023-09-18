We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Thousands briefly without power in north-central Omaha

Omaha Public Power District crews were working to restore power to about 7,000 customers on...
Omaha Public Power District crews were working to restore power to about 7,000 customers on Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2023.(OPPD / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District crews were working to fix an outage that was affecting about 7,000 customers as of 2:40 p.m. Monday.

OPPD said in an update on its website that the outage was first reported at 2:15 p.m. Areas impacted included:

  • 1,428 customers from Bondesson to Ida streets, between 144th and 165th streets
  • 1,359 customers from State to Fort streets, between 114th and 138th streets
  • 2,265 customers from State Street to West Maple Road, between 144th Street and 161st Avenue Circle
  • 1,741 customers from County Road to Hartman Avenue, between 96th and 138th streets

OPPD said a substation crew was conducting an on-site investigation. The power was restored to all but 69 of those customers by about 2:50 p.m., but OPPD was still working to determine the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder
Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday morning.
Omaha fire crews make quick work of Sunday morning house blaze
Judy Krueger, 72
Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha

Latest News

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Three Huskers running backs out for the season
Omaha fire crews worked to contain a detached garage fire at 48th and Capitol Monday, September...
Omaha fire crews battle detached garage blaze
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule talks about running back Anthony Grant at a news conference...
Matt Rhule on Anthony Grant: "It's his show now."
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule talks about back-up quarterback Henrich Haarberg during his...
Matt Rhule on QB Heinrich Haarberg, going through adversity