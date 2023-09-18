Thousands briefly without power in north-central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District crews were working to fix an outage that was affecting about 7,000 customers as of 2:40 p.m. Monday.

OPPD said in an update on its website that the outage was first reported at 2:15 p.m. Areas impacted included:

1,428 customers from Bondesson to Ida streets, between 144th and 165th streets

1,359 customers from State to Fort streets, between 114th and 138th streets

2,265 customers from State Street to West Maple Road, between 144th Street and 161st Avenue Circle

1,741 customers from County Road to Hartman Avenue, between 96th and 138th streets

OPPD said a substation crew was conducting an on-site investigation. The power was restored to all but 69 of those customers by about 2:50 p.m., but OPPD was still working to determine the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

