Several southwest Iowa agencies continuing search for missing Glenwood woman

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing woman.

Judy Krueger, 72, of Glenwood, was reported missing Saturday. She is described as 5′3″, 130 pounds, with reddish-grey hair. She also suffers from dementia. Krueger was last seen wearing jeans, 2-3 shirts, and a bracelet.

The sheriff’s office says it has been flooded with questions regarding the search and wishes to update the public on its efforts. They have two drones that have flown “numerous times” since Krueger was reported missing.

The Cass County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency have also flown their drones. The Iowa State Patrol assisted with its airplane, searching the area for several hours.

Several southwest Iowa agencies have searched for a missing Glenwood woman. (Mills County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is using all available resources to search for Krueger. They ask that if members of the community wish to continue to search, respect personal property boundaries and search in pairs or teams for safety.

If you see her, you’re advised to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.