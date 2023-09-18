Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm September week ahead with some storms possible tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mornings will still be cool but each and every afternoon will top out in the 80s this week making for a warm week of September weather. South winds will be noticeable several days this week as well.
Abundant sunshine will helps us top out near 86 this afternoon after a cool start in the 40s and 50s. South wind gusts will top out near 25-30 mph at times this afternoon to help with the warming as well. Thankfully it won’t be humid at all with dew points staying in the pleasant range.
There is a small chance of a storm or two after 9pm tonight into the overnight hours. There won’t be many but you could hear some thunder and hopefully catch a downpour!
Most of those will be south and out of the area by Tuesday morning leaving us with another warm day to enjoy. Highs will make a run at 90 degrees in a few more spots, including the metro.
Wednesday will be a bit cooler but still warmer than average. We’ll keep the 80s through Friday before a storm system moves in and lingers for several days. That will bring a few rounds of rain and storm potential and could impact your weekend plans including the Husker game.
