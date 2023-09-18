We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm September week ahead with some storms possible tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mornings will still be cool but each and every afternoon will top out in the 80s this week making for a warm week of September weather. South winds will be noticeable several days this week as well.

Abundant sunshine will helps us top out near 86 this afternoon after a cool start in the 40s and 50s. South wind gusts will top out near 25-30 mph at times this afternoon to help with the warming as well. Thankfully it won’t be humid at all with dew points staying in the pleasant range.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Monday Wind
Monday Wind(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a storm or two after 9pm tonight into the overnight hours. There won’t be many but you could hear some thunder and hopefully catch a downpour!

Storms Tonight
Storms Tonight(WOWT)

Most of those will be south and out of the area by Tuesday morning leaving us with another warm day to enjoy. Highs will make a run at 90 degrees in a few more spots, including the metro.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday will be a bit cooler but still warmer than average. We’ll keep the 80s through Friday before a storm system moves in and lingers for several days. That will bring a few rounds of rain and storm potential and could impact your weekend plans including the Husker game.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday morning.
Omaha fire crews make quick work of Sunday morning house blaze
Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder
Judy Krueger, 72
Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Cecilia Hernandez, 32
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon
Memorial Stadium
Huskers beat Northern Illinois 35-11 in home opener for first win under Matt Rhule

Latest News

Cool morning, warm afternoon with small chance of a storm overnight
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Nice evening, warmer Monday
Hazy skies this evening as temperatures drop from the mid-70s into the 60s after sunset....
Nice evening, warmer Monday
Today's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Poor air quality this morning, great afternoon