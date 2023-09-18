Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm September week ahead with some storms possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mornings will still be cool but each and every afternoon will top out in the 80s this week making for a warm week of September weather. South winds will be noticeable several days this week as well.

Abundant sunshine will helps us top out near 86 this afternoon after a cool start in the 40s and 50s. South wind gusts will top out near 25-30 mph at times this afternoon to help with the warming as well. Thankfully it won’t be humid at all with dew points staying in the pleasant range.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday Wind (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a storm or two after 9pm tonight into the overnight hours. There won’t be many but you could hear some thunder and hopefully catch a downpour!

Storms Tonight (WOWT)

Most of those will be south and out of the area by Tuesday morning leaving us with another warm day to enjoy. Highs will make a run at 90 degrees in a few more spots, including the metro.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday will be a bit cooler but still warmer than average. We’ll keep the 80s through Friday before a storm system moves in and lingers for several days. That will bring a few rounds of rain and storm potential and could impact your weekend plans including the Husker game.

Weekend forecast (WOWT)

