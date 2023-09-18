Omaha’s rain history for the month of September

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - So far this September the Omaha area has experienced above-average temperatures and unusually dry conditions. There’s some rain chances in the forecast this week, but overall, this month’s weather has been mostly dry and pleasant.

Moisture Trends (WOWT)

The average rainfall in September is 2.96″. So far this month, Omaha has only received 0.62″, falling -1.11″ behind average for the month and for the season. The start of Metrological fall is September 1st. The good news is, there are more rain chances are in the forecast for the next 10 days.

But it’s not always this mild in the month of September—some years the area has seen snow, other years with days above 100°, and you can throw in flash flooding to the mix too.

On September 23rd 2015, remnants of Tropical Depression Sixteen-E brought flash-flooding to the Omaha area. Rainfall rates ranged from 3 to 4 inches an hour with Eppley Airfield reporting 5.74 inches, making it the city’s 4th wettest calendar day on record and the 2nd wettest on record for the month of September.

Precipitation Amounts (WOWT)

The day with the most rainfall for the month is September 7th, 1965 when the Omaha area received 6.24 inches of rain. September 1965 is also the wettest September on record for the area.

The driest September on record? In the year 1888 the area only received 0.24 inches of precipitation for the entire month. But hey, that’s more rain than May of 2023!

