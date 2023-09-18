We are Local
Omaha murder suspect negotiates plea deal

Wuanya Smith was scheduled to go to trial Monday
A Nebraska man who escaped from jail in Arkansas will remain in jail in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas last year negotiated a plea deal Monday.

Wuanya Smith pleaded no contest Sept. 5 to manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He had been charged in September of 2022 with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Wuanya Smith
Wuanya Smith(Omaha Police Dept.)

His trial was set to begin Monday in Douglas County District Court.

The charges are in connection to the death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12, 2022.

He is set to be sentenced on October 24.

