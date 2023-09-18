Omaha murder suspect negotiates plea deal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas last year negotiated a plea deal Monday.

Wuanya Smith pleaded no contest Sept. 5 to manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He had been charged in September of 2022 with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Wuanya Smith (Omaha Police Dept.)

His trial was set to begin Monday in Douglas County District Court.

The charges are in connection to the death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12, 2022.

He is set to be sentenced on October 24.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.