Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night

Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man died riding his bicycle Saturday evening after being struck by a pickup truck.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to 72nd and Pratt Streets just after 6 p.m. for a crash involving a homemade, motorized bicycle. The investigation revealed a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup was heading north and struck the bike. It was headed west and blew a stop sign at the intersection.

The bicyclist, identified as 45-year-old John Turpen of Omaha, was transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious head injuries. He died a few hours after being taken into surgery. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

