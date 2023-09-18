Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man died riding his bicycle Saturday evening after being struck by a pickup truck.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to 72nd and Pratt Streets just after 6 p.m. for a crash involving a homemade, motorized bicycle. The investigation revealed a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup was heading north and struck the bike. It was headed west and blew a stop sign at the intersection.

The bicyclist, identified as 45-year-old John Turpen of Omaha, was transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious head injuries. He died a few hours after being taken into surgery. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.

