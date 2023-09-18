We are Local
Offutt AFB conducting active shooter training exercise Tuesday

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - You may notice increased activity around Offutt Air Force Base Tuesday -- officials say it’s a drill.

Offutt announced on social media Monday they will conduct an active shooter exercise on Tuesday.

Notifications via phone, email, and AtHoc will be preceded by “EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE.” The base says this is a normal, routine event.

Questions should be directed to the 55th Wing’s Exercise Planning team at (402) 294-7235.

