Offutt AFB conducting active shooter training exercise Tuesday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - You may notice increased activity around Offutt Air Force Base Tuesday -- officials say it’s a drill.

Offutt announced on social media Monday they will conduct an active shooter exercise on Tuesday.

Offutt AFB plans to conduct an Active Shooter Exercise Sept. 19. Notifications via phone, email & AtHoc will be preceded by “EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE.” This is a normal and routine training event. Questions? Call the 55th WG IG Exercise Planning team at (402) 294-7235. pic.twitter.com/LkRJyvTPSZ — OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) September 18, 2023

Notifications via phone, email, and AtHoc will be preceded by “EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE.” The base says this is a normal, routine event.

Questions should be directed to the 55th Wing’s Exercise Planning team at (402) 294-7235.

