Northern lights unlikely to be visible Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A solar storm forecast that would potentially bring the northern lights to parts of the U.S. early Tuesday morning has arrived 12 hours early. This ignited auroras over northern Europe; however, this means it will be unlikely that they will appear over North America on Tuesday morning.

Aurora Forecast Night of 9/18 (WOWT)

NOAA’s Aurora Forecast initially showed a view line that stretches all the way to parts of Nebraska and Iowa. The storm is expected to subside before it would be visible to the United States. The model uses maximum potential geomagnetic activity between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. US Central Time. The brightness and location are shown as a green oval centered on Earth’s magnetic pole, turning red when it’s forecasted to be more intense.

