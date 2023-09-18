We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.(Greenwood Police Department)

The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder
Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday morning.
Omaha fire crews make quick work of Sunday morning house blaze
Judy Krueger, 72
Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Michigan State acting head football coach Harlon Barnett speaks during an NCAA college football...
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
Omaha Public Power District crews were working to restore power to about 7,000 customers on...
Thousands briefly without power in north-central Omaha
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles