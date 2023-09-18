Man killed in crash south of Blair

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported a deadly crash Sunday night, south of Blair.

Investigators determined that the driver of an eastbound Toyota Tacoma pickup failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 133 and County Road P26. He collided with a 2015 Chevy Impala that was southbound on Highway 133.

The crash was reported at 9:51 p.m.

The Impala’s impact was at the driver’s side door of the Tacoma. The collision killed the Tacoma’s driver, who was identified as 64-year-old Ramon L. Gutierrez of Blair.

The driver of the Impala and her passenger refused medical treatment.

Personnel from Blair Fire and Rescue and Kennard Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.