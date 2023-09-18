Lane restrictions, street closures again affecting Omaha commuters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several street closures and lane restrictions could slow Omaha commuters down -- including a rather lengthy closure through parts of midtown.

Q Street has lane restrictions between 89th and 90th Streets for utility work by M.U.D. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for two weeks.

90th Street is restricted to one lane northbound at Fort Street for work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for three weeks.

Larimore Avenue is closed between 34th Avenue and 36th Street for street excavation. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for five days.

42nd Street is closed for utility work by M.U.D. between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets. This began Monday morning and will be in place for five weeks.

I Street has lane restrictions westbound between 96th and 102nd Streets for utility work in the north section. This began Monday morning and should be complete by Thursday.

48th Street has southbound traffic shifted to the turn lane at Q Street for utility work by OPPD. This began Monday morning and should be complete by Thursday.