We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Krause out for the Huskers after car accident as No. 4 Nebraska downs No. 21 Kentucky

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast
By Grace Boyles
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Outside hitter Lindsay Krause watched from the sidelines as the Huskers beat the 21st-ranked Wildcats, 3-1. Junior Ally Batenhorst helped fill Krause’s absence, tallying 12 kills; however, it was Harper Murray’s and Merritt Beason’s 17 kills each that paced Big Red on its way to a ninth-straight win to close out the non-conference slate. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Huskers have come out of non-conference play unscathed.

The Huskers were able to come out with the win tonight without Krause, however, the junior’s leadership on the court as Big Ten play begins will be very vaulable. After the Kentucky match, Cook said Krause was rear-ended on O Street in Lincoln on Wednesday during the middle of the day. Cook added that the driver that collided with Krause took off. Prior to tonight’s match, Krause went through about ten minutes of practice before ultimately not dressing for the match. It was the first time the Papillion native had attempted to practice since the accident.

Defensive specialist Laney Choboy also did not dress Sunday night after taking a hit in the Stanford match on Tuesday.

Nebraska opens up Big Ten play on Friday as the Huskers host Ohio State at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecilia Hernandez, 32
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon
Memorial Stadium
Huskers beat Northern Illinois 35-11 in home opener for first win under Matt Rhule
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts' new tax act is raising eyebrows across the country.
Expert examines Ricketts’ social security tax cut proposal
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 4: Gretna falls to Millard South

Latest News

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg was a major player in Saturday's win over Northern...
BIG RED EXTRA: Haarberg shines in Huskers' first win of season
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) rushes against Northern Illinois during the first...
Matt Rhule on Huskers QB situation: “I know we can win with both guys”
Memorial Stadium
Huskers beat Northern Illinois 35-11 in home opener for first win under Matt Rhule
Nebraska DL Nash Hutmacher talked about the joy of playing dominating defense.
HUSKER PRESSER: Nash Hutmacher on Husker defensive dominance