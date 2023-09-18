Krause out for the Huskers after car accident as No. 4 Nebraska downs No. 21 Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Outside hitter Lindsay Krause watched from the sidelines as the Huskers beat the 21st-ranked Wildcats, 3-1. Junior Ally Batenhorst helped fill Krause’s absence, tallying 12 kills; however, it was Harper Murray’s and Merritt Beason’s 17 kills each that paced Big Red on its way to a ninth-straight win to close out the non-conference slate. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Huskers have come out of non-conference play unscathed.

The Huskers were able to come out with the win tonight without Krause, however, the junior’s leadership on the court as Big Ten play begins will be very vaulable. After the Kentucky match, Cook said Krause was rear-ended on O Street in Lincoln on Wednesday during the middle of the day. Cook added that the driver that collided with Krause took off. Prior to tonight’s match, Krause went through about ten minutes of practice before ultimately not dressing for the match. It was the first time the Papillion native had attempted to practice since the accident.

Defensive specialist Laney Choboy also did not dress Sunday night after taking a hit in the Stanford match on Tuesday.

Nebraska opens up Big Ten play on Friday as the Huskers host Ohio State at 8 p.m.

