LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After a decisive 35-11 win over Northern Illinois, Nebraska turns the page to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. LA Tech vs. Nebraska is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

BREAKING: RBs Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr. and CB Dwight Bootle suffered season-ending injuries, Matt Rhule announces.



Brutal injury news for the Huskers. @WOWT6News — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 18, 2023

Jeff Sims (ankle) practiced last night. Rhule said he won’t comment on the Huskers quarterback position for competitive reasons. @WOWT6News — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 18, 2023

