Gretna landscaping business burglarized twice in two months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several law enforcement agencies are searching for thieves who stole more than $150,000 worth of equipment from a landscaping business.

The theft happened early Monday morning at Outdoor Oasis Inc. in Gretna.

“It makes you want to throw in the towel and not keep working,” owner Steve Basilico said.

Basilico has owned the landscaping business for nearly 26 years. However, now he feels like closing for good.

“It’s hard enough owning a seasonal business where we only get to work 9 months a year, and then you have to try to keep those employees through the year, it’s like a never-ending battle,” Basilico said.

Making matters worse, Basilico says this is the second time in just two months that he’s been robbed.

“It really doesn’t just hurt me. It hurts all my employees as well cause then we’re stuck with nothing to do because I can’t pay people to do nothing,” he said.

In all, two trucks, two trailers, a skid loader, and hundreds of tools were taken.

“It’s just a little vicious cycle when people steal,” Basilico said.

Basilico has recovered some of the tools, but he says big-ticket items are still missing.

“This morning we were able to recover the tool trailer however all of the tools worth, any value over 50 dollars were stolen out of it. We also recovered the dump truck and a dump trailer with a skid loader in Blair,” he said.

Now, he is debating whether keeping the business open is even worth it.

Basilico said, “You know, they took more than just tools from people. They took livelihoods. So, it’s kind of sad that they need to do that.”

Basilico plans on adding extra security, including more cameras and air tags on tools.

If anybody knows anything, they’re asked to call the police or Outdoor Oasis Inc.

