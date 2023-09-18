Fremont County boy flown to Omaha hospital after being injured by firework

FARRAGUT, Iowa (WOWT) - A Fremont County, Iowa, boy was flown to an Omaha hospital after being injured by a firework Saturday evening.

FCSO tells 6 News they received a call of an 11-year-old boy who had been injured by a firework at a rural residence near Farragut. He was transported to a Shenandoah hospital with critical injuries before being airlifted to an Omaha trauma center.

Farragut and Shenandoah Fire and Rescue and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

