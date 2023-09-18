David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storms tonight, warm week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and light winds overnight brought another cool start to the area Monday morning, but the fall-like feel did not last long. Strong south winds gusting over 30mph at times help to quickly warm temperatures into the 80s and evening 90s across eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Humidity is on the low side so conditions will still reasonably comfortable for the evening hours even though temperatures are nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the mid and upper 80s for the early evening, cooling back into the mid-70s by 10pm.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Dry conditions will continue for early evening, but storm chances will be on the increase after dark. Spotty storms may develop as early as 9 or 10pm, those storms initially over portions of central and northeast Nebraska. Those storms may push closer to the I-80 corridor and the Omaha metro by Midnight into the late night hours. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours with frequent lightning will be possible with the strongest storms. Hit and miss downpours will continue through sunrise, with the batch of storms slowly sinking to the south toward the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Rain chances this evening and overnight (WOWT)

There may be some lingering showers early on Tuesday, but the rain should be moving out by sunrise. Partly cloudy skies linger through the day. Temperatures will start off warmer than the past few days, morning readings in the mid-60s. A south breeze will continue, though not as strong as what we have seen Monday. More summer-like warmth is expected for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

The summer warmth will stick with us for much of the week ahead. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s each day through at least Friday. Winds may be breezy at times, especially Thursday and Friday with some stronger gusts out of the south. Our next storm system enters the picture late Friday into the weekend, potentially bringing a couple round of showers and storms to the area Friday night through Sunday morning. Temperatures should trend back into the 70s by the end of the weekend as cooler air wraps in behind that storm system. Watch for potential impacts to outdoor activities on Saturday, including the Husker game in Lincoln.

Potential rain for the weekend (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.