We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race collided.(KRNV-DT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Stadium
Huskers beat Northern Illinois 35-11 in home opener for first win under Matt Rhule
Cecilia Hernandez, 32
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts' new tax act is raising eyebrows across the country.
Expert examines Ricketts’ social security tax cut proposal
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 4: Gretna falls to Millard South

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants teen with cancer’s wish to adopt a mini cow
Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder