Omaha fire crews make quick work of Sunday morning house blaze

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 31st and Hamilton around 7:12 a.m. On arrival, crews found light smoke and declared a working fire.

The blaze was under control within 10 minutes. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $17,500.

