Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Judy Krueger, 72
Judy Krueger, 72
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Judy Krueger, 72, of Glenwood, was reported missing Saturday. She is described as 5′3″, 130 pounds, with reddish-grey hair. She also suffers from dementia.

Krueger was last seen wearing jeans, 2-3 shirts, and a bracelet. Authorities searched a two-mile radius around her home by foot, UTV, vehicle and drone.

The sheriff’s office advises the public to keep an eye out for Krueger and call 911 if you see her.

