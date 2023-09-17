Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder

HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle Sunday morning.

FCSO tells 6 News deputies were called to a Hamburg residence for a report of shots fired and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Deputies took 37-year-old Sonya Holmes of Hamburg into custody at her home, with assistance from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Deputies allege Holmes fired a shot during an argument, striking an occupied vehicle. She is being charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, use of a weapon to commit domestic abuse, and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.

Holmes is being held without bond pending her first appearance in front of a Fremont County judge.

