We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder

Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle Sunday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle Sunday morning.

FCSO tells 6 News deputies were called to a Hamburg residence for a report of shots fired and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Deputies took 37-year-old Sonya Holmes of Hamburg into custody at her home, with assistance from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Deputies allege Holmes fired a shot during an argument, striking an occupied vehicle. She is being charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, use of a weapon to commit domestic abuse, and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.

Holmes is being held without bond pending her first appearance in front of a Fremont County judge.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Stadium
Huskers beat Northern Illinois 35-11 in home opener for first win under Matt Rhule
Cecilia Hernandez, 32
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted felon
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 4: Gretna falls to Millard South
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts' new tax act is raising eyebrows across the country.
Expert examines Ricketts’ social security tax cut proposal

Latest News

Volunteers helping Omahans prepare for next election cycle
Hazy skies this evening as temperatures drop from the mid-70s into the 60s after sunset....
Nice evening, warmer Monday
This weekend marked the second annual memorial golf scramble in honor of fallen Omaha corporal...
Annual fundraiser honoring Omaha marine killed in Kabul
An Omaha man is helping with voter registration ahead of the prime of the 2024 election season.
Omaha volunteer helping with voter registration ahead of election season