David’s Evening Forecast - Poor air quality this morning, great afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thick smoke that moved in Saturday evening behind a cold front continues to produce very hazy conditions this morning. A distinct smoky smell outdoors in many locations, the smoke producing poor air quality for much of the region. Anyone with health concerns as well as younger children and older adults should limit time outdoors. Strenuous outdoor activities should be limited as well until the smoke begins to thin. A light north breeze should help to improve conditions by this afternoon.

Poor air quality this morning (WOWT)

Aside from the smoky haze, a really nice morning across the area with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through that haze helping us to warm up fairly quickly. Temperatures should be back to around 60 by 10am, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. A light north breeze will continue to bring in low humidity making it feel very comfortable. If it weren’t for the smoke in the air, it would be a nearly perfect day. Temperatures will cool quickly once again after sunset, dropping from the 70s back to around 60 by 10pm

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Another cool start on Monday with temperatures in the low 50s for eastern Nebraska and upper 40s in western Iowa. A south breeze kicking in throughout the day will bring in some more summer-like warm. Temperatures will quickly warm into the mid-70s by midday, with afternoon highs likely topping out in the mid-80s. Monday will also bring us our next chance for rain. Spotty storms are possible late Monday evening into the overnight, however the rain appears to be very hit and miss, with many locations staying dry.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

More summer warmth is expected through the week with highs in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see another chance for spotty storms Wednesday evening or overnight, but again the rain is very hit and miss so don’t count on getting a storm. A slightly strong storm system is taking shape for the end of the week which may bring some slightly more widespread and beneficial rainfall by Friday into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures should cool as well, feeling a little more fall-like as the fall season officially begins on Saturday.

