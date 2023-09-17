We are Local
David’s Evening Forecast - Nice evening, warmer Monday

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoky skies brought poor air quality to the area this morning, but a light breeze slowly helped to thin that haze out for the afternoon hours. There are still some minor air quality concerns this evening, but conditions have greatly improved from this morning. Aside from the haze, we’ve seen lots of sunshine today with very comfortable temperatures. Most of the metro sitting in the mid-70s for the early evening, we’ll cool quickly after sunset falling back into the low 60s by 10pm.

Sunday Evening's Forecast
Sunday Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Another cool morning for Monday, though perhaps not quite as cool as what we saw Sunday morning. Not quite as many 40s on the map, with most of the metro starting the day in the low 50s. A south breeze will start to increase in the morning, with gusts around 25mph possible in the afternoon. Sunny skies along with that south wind will warm us up quickly, temperatures in the mid-70s by Noon with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Clouds will increase for the afternoon, but the forecast is dry through at least early evening.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

A quick storm chance develops Monday evening, generally after sunset with some spotty storms possible. Rain chances will continue through the overnight, but should be moving out before sunrise on Tuesday. Storms appear to be fairly hit and miss, so many locations will likely stay dry.

The warmer weather will stick with us through much of the week with highs in the mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday. A storm system approaching the are by Friday will bring an increase in clouds and slightly cooler highs in the 70s for Friday afternoon. Rain chances will increase Friday night with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday into Sunday morning. Some beneficial rainfall is possible with this system, though the path of the heaviest rain is difficult to pin down this far out.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

