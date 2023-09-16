Johnny Palermo expected to plead guilty in public corruption case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another suspect in a public corruption case is expected to plead guilty.

After initially pleading not guilty in April, Johnny Palermo is expected to plead guilty to one of nine federal charges filed against him in the Omaha public corruption case, according to federal court documents.

Palermo, the former president of the Latino Peace Officers Association in Omaha, is now scheduled to appear in federal court on Oct. 11 for a change-of-plea hearing.

He will be the third of four defendants to change his plea in the case. Embattled former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo pled guilty to wire fraud last month.

All defendants remain in custody.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.