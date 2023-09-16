We are Local
Johnny Palermo expected to plead guilty in public corruption case

Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in 15 felony counts.(Saunders County Jail)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another suspect in a public corruption case is expected to plead guilty.

After initially pleading not guilty in April, Johnny Palermo is expected to plead guilty to one of nine federal charges filed against him in the Omaha public corruption case, according to federal court documents.

Palermo, the former president of the Latino Peace Officers Association in Omaha, is now scheduled to appear in federal court on Oct. 11 for a change-of-plea hearing.

He will be the third of four defendants to change his plea in the case. Embattled former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo pled guilty to wire fraud last month.

All defendants remain in custody.

