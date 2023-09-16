We are Local
Iowa Democrats announce date for 2024 in-person precinct caucus

FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of caucusing gets underway at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party announced a date for in-person caucuses in 2024, after the party’s national leaders stripped the state of its first-in-the-nation status.

The state party said it had approved January 15, 2024, as the precinct caucus date in the 2024 election cycle, following a meeting by the party’s central committee on Saturday. The purpose of the in-person caucuses is to conduct party business.

“Iowa Democrats will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s by renewing our commitment to protecting our freedoms so that we may ensure future generations continue to have a voice,” Rita Hart, chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said, in a statement.

This comes only months after the Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm voted to remove Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, a privilege it has held for numerous election cycles.

Read more: The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple

State Democrats plan to hold a mail-in caucus instead of the traditional in-person meetings for presidential preference, but the DNC ruled that did not initially meet its standards and gave additional time to fix the proposal. New laws passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in Iowa have put that plan’s legality into question. According to Iowa Code, the caucuses also have to be held at least eight days earlier than any other state’s first vote. But it doesn’t specify any consequences if Iowa doesn’t go first.

The date coincides with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day., and is the same date that the Republican Party of Iowa chose for its caucus in 2024. The national GOP has maintained the state’s status as first-in-the-nation in their presidential nominating calendar.

Incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden faces a handful of challengers to the nomination, though national polls show Biden with an average 55-point lead over his nearest competitor.

