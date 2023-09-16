We are Local
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge

Husker tight end Arik Gilbert is in trouble yet again, this time in Georgia.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker tight end Arik Gilbert is in trouble again, this time in Georgia. According to jail records in Lumpkin County, Gilbert was arrested on Friday on charges of Obstruction of Officers and “Smash and Grab Burglary.”

It’s his second run-in with police in less than a month. On Aug. 29 in Lincoln, Gilbert was arrested after police said he broke into a vape shop at 27th and O streets and stole roughly $1,600 worth of product.

Gilbert bonded out the same day and is due back in Lancaster County Court on Sept. 27.

