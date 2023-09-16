HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois in home opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After a rough start to the season on the road, Memorial Stadium is a welcome sight for the Huskers.

Nebraska (0-2) will host Northern Illinois (1-1) in its 2023 home opener Saturday, looking to nab its first win coming off a pair of losses at Minnesota and Colorado to start the season.

GAME INFO

When : 6 p.m. CT

Where : Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Watch : FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

Listen: Huskers Radio Network

Saturday’s contest also marks the first home game for Matt Rhule as Nebraska’s head coach.

“Obviously, as a team, the guys are disappointed [in the 0-2 start], but I think that they understand that we have a chance to be a good team and it starts this week for us coming back home,” Rhule said in a press conference Monday. “We’re excited to play at home, excited to play in front of the home fans and I’m excited to watch them do that.”

The Huskers dropped a 13-10 heartbreaker to Minnesota in the season opener, followed by a 36-14 loss to Colorado in Boulder last week.

For Northern Illinois, Saturday’s game is a chance to get another win under its belt before entering Mid-American Conference play in two weeks.

After a 27-24 upset victory over Boston College in Week 1, the Huskies lost a 14-11 battle against rival Southern Illinois last week.

COLLIER’S THREE KEYS

6 News Sports Director Clayton Collier says three factors will be key against the Huskies:

1. Limiting turnovers. We’ll start with the obvious one. Whoever starts at quarterback tonight, the Huskers need to emphasize ball security. It does not matter who the opponent is, Nebraska cannot turn the ball over four times per game and expect to win. Working in the Huskers favor: NIU has only forced one turnover in their first two games.

2. Keep up with Northern Illinois’ defensive line. Matt Rhule praised the Huskies defensive front this week, saying their movements will be a challenge for Nebraska’s O-Line. Look for NIU to crowd the box and force the Huskers to pass, unless their line can create space for Gabe Ervin Jr.

3. Finish drives. Nebraska’s offense hasn’t had trouble getting to the red zone. Finishing drives has been another story. In their final four drives of the second quarter at Colorado, the Huskers had a missed field goal, interception, lost fumble and a punt, leading to a 13-0 Buffaloes lead at half. Capitalizing on those chances against an experienced NIU squad will be essential if the Huskers want to come away with the first win of the Matt Rhule era.

