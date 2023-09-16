Grand jury returns ‘no true bill’ in 14 cases involving in-custody deaths
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska grand jury returned separate “no true bill” reports Thursday in connection to inquiries surrounding 14 in-custody deaths.
The jury determined there was not probable cause to believe any wrongdoing was committed in connection with the deaths of these individuals:
- Beauford Winters
- Chance Ryks
- Samisha Wakefield
- Loren Dexter
- Anthony Robinson
- John Erhart-Plowman
- Ecclesiastes Oliver, Jr.
- Aundrea Milnes
- Bruce McGrone
- Mark Jontz
- Jeramyah Wilson
- Joseph Jones
- Steven Docken
- Branden Collins
The jury had been convened Tuesday, Sept. 12, to look into possible offenses of Nebraska law of persons who died while being apprehended or in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.
