Grand jury returns ‘no true bill’ in 14 cases involving in-custody deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska grand jury returned separate “no true bill” reports Thursday in connection to inquiries surrounding 14 in-custody deaths.

The jury determined there was not probable cause to believe any wrongdoing was committed in connection with the deaths of these individuals:

The jury had been convened Tuesday, Sept. 12, to look into possible offenses of Nebraska law of persons who died while being apprehended or in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.

