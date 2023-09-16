We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Grand jury returns ‘no true bill’ in 14 cases involving in-custody deaths

A Nebraska grand jury returned separate “no true bill” reports Thursday in connection to...
A Nebraska grand jury returned separate “no true bill” reports Thursday in connection to inquiries surrounding 14 in-custody deaths.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska grand jury returned separate “no true bill” reports Thursday in connection to inquiries surrounding 14 in-custody deaths.

The jury determined there was not probable cause to believe any wrongdoing was committed in connection with the deaths of these individuals:

The jury had been convened Tuesday, Sept. 12, to look into possible offenses of Nebraska law of persons who died while being apprehended or in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs

Latest News

A federal grant was awarded to help with construction of a Vietnam War memorial in Papillion.
Progress being made on Papillion’s Vietnam veterans memorial
Omaha nonprofits have the chance later this fall to apply for their own FM radio licenses.
Omaha radio personality helping nonprofits apply for their own radio frequency
Latino activists are disappointed in the Omaha City Council's selection for the District 4...
Omaha’s Latino community calls for representation amid District 4 City Council pick
A federal grant was awarded to help with construction of a Vietnam War memorial in Papillion.
Grant awarded to help with construction of Vietnam War memorial in Papillion