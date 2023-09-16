David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty morning showers, great afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms have developed this morning in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa along a cold front that will be pushing across the area today. Those spotty showers will move through the Omaha metro between 8am and roughly Noon. After the lunch hour, the front will be dropping south of I-80, taking the chance for rain with it. Rain will be very scattered, so most areas will likely stay dry. If you do encounter a shower or storm, a brief downpour is possible, but rain should not last all that long.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Once the front moves south of I-80, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected along with pleasant conditions. We’ll see a light north breeze of 5 to 10mph along with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. We’ll warm into the low and mid-70s by early afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. If you’re heading out to Lincoln for the home kickoff of the Huskers, it should be very nice. There could be a stray shower through about 2pm, but the rest of the afternoon and evening will be dry. High temperatures top out around 80 degrees, falling into the upper 70s for kickoff. It may be a touch chilly by the end of the game with temperatures falling into the 60s and 50s.

Husker Gameday Forecast (WOWT)

With clear skies and light winds, it will be on the cool side tonight. Temperatures quickly drop after sunset, likely into the low 60s and upper 50s by 10pm. Overnight temperatures continue to fall into the low 50s and upper 40s to start off Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature more beautiful weather with highs in the mid-70s for most of the area. A few clouds may pop up in the afternoon, but otherwise we’ll see mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

More great weather is expected Monday, though it will be a little warmer. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s, though it should still feel fairly comfortable. Our next rain chance arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning with some scattered storms possible. Drier weather returns Tuesday afternoon through Thursday with highs remaining in the 80. More active weather is possible by Thursday night, and could linger into the upcoming weekend with additional scattered showers and storms.

