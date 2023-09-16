David’s Evening Forecast - Great Summer evening, beautiful Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few scattered storms this morning moved out by midday, leaving partly to mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for the afternoon hours. Temperatures warmed to around 80 degrees in Omaha and Lincoln with a north wind at 10 to 15mph. Winds will back off as we approach sunset with temperatures in the mid-70s. It should be a great evening for getting outside. With clear skies and light winds, it will cool off rather quickly after sunset, temperatures likely dropping into the low 60s by 10pm.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

A cool night is expected thanks to those clear skies and light winds, as well as low humidity. Temperatures likely dip into the upper 40s for areas near and north of the I-80 corridor. Starting off around 50 for southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. The Omaha metro likely starts off between 48 and 50 degrees. We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout Sunday along with a light north breeze. With the abundant sunshine, temperatures will warm quickly, reaching the low to mid-70s by Noon. Afternoon highs should reach the mid to upper 70s for most of the area, a couple degrees cooler than today but it should feel fantastic. Certainly a great day to spend some time outdoors.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Some warmer weather arrives for the start of the next work week. High temperatures push back into the mid-80s for Monday. That will also bring us our next chance for storms, rain potentially developing late Monday evening into the overnight hours. A few storms are possible, but significant rainfall is not expected at this time. Drier weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs should continue to reach into the mid-80s. More scattered storm chances arrive by the end of the week, but the timing has been difficult to pin down so far, but it will likely stay on the warm side through at least the upcoming weekend.

High Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

