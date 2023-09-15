Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver killed in a head-on crash in western Douglas County Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Abby Olberding, 24, of Carroll, Iowa, died after being pinned in her vehicle.

The other driver was ejected from their vehicle; they had been airlifted to Nebraska Medicine.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m., closing West Center Road for much of the morning commute.

Investigators said a gray Jeep was driving eastbound on West Center when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming white Chevy Impala, causing it to slide into the ditch on the north side of the road.

A fatal accident Wednesday morning in Yutan has the public and law enforcement calling for more safety on the roads.

