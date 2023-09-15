We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Victim identified in western Douglas County head-on crash

Police, residents in the area say the stretch of West Center Road is dangerous
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver killed in a head-on crash in western Douglas County Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Abby Olberding, 24, of Carroll, Iowa, died after being pinned in her vehicle.

The other driver was ejected from their vehicle; they had been airlifted to Nebraska Medicine.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m., closing West Center Road for much of the morning commute.

Investigators said a gray Jeep was driving eastbound on West Center when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming white Chevy Impala, causing it to slide into the ditch on the north side of the road.

A fatal accident Wednesday morning in Yutan has the public and law enforcement calling for more safety on the roads.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s breast-removal surgery in 2018
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Council Bluffs Police have located the suspect in connection to a suspicious death.
Fugitive on Colorado ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Council Bluffs

Latest News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it had booked nine people on a laundry list of...
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office makes nine arrests in six days
Omaha man booked in road rage incident makes first court appearance
A judge has found Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell...
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping, murdering Breasia Terrell
Get ready for a busier week of weather next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast