Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 15
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the death of an Iowa woman near Yutan and the charging of an Omaha doctor in connection with a South Dakota woman’s death.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 15.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. One dead, one injured in Yutan head-on crash
5. Sarpy County authorities seeking tips in burglaries of new homes
4. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle near Valley
3. Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash
2. City officials say NW Omaha homeless RV camp must move
1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal crash
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Arizona man finds 20 rattlesnakes in his garage
5. Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
4. Homeless couple must move RV camp after NW Omaha neighbors claim eyesore
3. 12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark
2. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
1. Country singer Oliver Anthony cancels Tenn. show, claims ticket prices were too high
