Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 15

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the death of an Iowa woman near Yutan and the charging of an Omaha doctor in connection with a South Dakota woman’s death.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. One dead, one injured in Yutan head-on crash

One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.

5. Sarpy County authorities seeking tips in burglaries of new homes

Authorities in Sarpy County are trying to catch suspects who are burglarizing newly-constructed homes.

4. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle near Valley

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning.

3. Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash

Police have identified the victim who died riding his bicycle in Omaha on Sunday morning.

2. City officials say NW Omaha homeless RV camp must move

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must leave their current location.

1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal crash

Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. 1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
5. Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
4. Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine for teen's breast removal surgery in 2018
3. Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
2. Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Arizona man finds 20 rattlesnakes in his garage

An Arizona man called a snake removal company after seeing what he thought were three rattlesnakes lurking in the garage...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 14, 2023

5. Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor

JUST IN -- The bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning has been identified. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/11/bicyclist-killed-near-valley-identified-omaha-doctor/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 11, 2023

4. Homeless couple must move RV camp after NW Omaha neighbors claim eyesore

There are many reports of homeless camps in Omaha, but one in the northwest part of the city is a bit out of the...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

3. 12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark

JUST IN -- Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a waterpark. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/11/12-year-old-boy-drowns-pool-council-bluffs-waterpark/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 11, 2023

2. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

#BREAKING: An Omaha doctor has been charged in the vehicle crash that killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma earlier this month. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/13/omaha-doctor-charged-fatal-dodge-street-crash/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

1. Country singer Oliver Anthony cancels Tenn. show, claims ticket prices were too high

What do you think is a fair price to attend his concert?

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

