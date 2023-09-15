Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 15

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. One dead, one injured in Yutan head-on crash

One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.

5. Sarpy County authorities seeking tips in burglaries of new homes

Authorities in Sarpy County are trying to catch suspects who are burglarizing newly-constructed homes.

4. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle near Valley

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning.

3. Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash

Police have identified the victim who died riding his bicycle in Omaha on Sunday morning.

2. City officials say NW Omaha homeless RV camp must move

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must leave their current location.

1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal crash

Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

